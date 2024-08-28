Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 7,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 33,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Oriental Culture Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
Oriental Culture Company Profile
Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.
