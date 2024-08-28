Orion (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.60. Orion shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 19,293 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Orion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Orion Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 315.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 640,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 270,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 131,902 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.