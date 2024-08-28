Orion (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.60. Orion shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 19,293 shares.

Specifically, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Orion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Orion Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 207.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Orion during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orion by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Orion by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.