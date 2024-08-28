Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $56,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONL opened at $4.08 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -30.08%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

