OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $1,952,227.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,310,575.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,758 shares of company stock worth $6,414,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.