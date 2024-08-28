Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.23. Approximately 2,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 46,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $171.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.39% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

