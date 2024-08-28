Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. 5,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

