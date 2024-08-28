Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Shares Up 0.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.72. 1,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

