Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 1,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
