Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Trading Up 2.8%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 5,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 38,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxus Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Free Report) by 481.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,737 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.07% of Oxus Acquisition worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

