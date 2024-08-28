Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 51,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 77,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

