Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Trading Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.45% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

