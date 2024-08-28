PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 18,750 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Jennifer Tejada sold 14,512 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $319,264.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 25,892 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $544,508.76.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50.

NYSE PD opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,631,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,449,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 904,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

