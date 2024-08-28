Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 133,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,872,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

