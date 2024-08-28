Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average is $194.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
