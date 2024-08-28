&Partners Acquires 27,257 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

&Partners lifted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 218.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Haleon were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Haleon by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Haleon by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.90 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.