&Partners Acquires New Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $116.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

