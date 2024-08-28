&Partners Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

&Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ITA stock opened at $144.81 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
