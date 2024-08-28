&Partners Acquires New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

&Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $190.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

