&Partners Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

&Partners bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,386,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 163,040 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,531,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $33.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

