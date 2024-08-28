&Partners Buys New Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

&Partners purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.