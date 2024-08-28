&Partners Buys New Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

&Partners purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.