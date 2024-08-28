&Partners Buys Shares of 1,049 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $342.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.68. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.58.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

