&Partners Buys Shares of 3,293 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Toro by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Toro by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

