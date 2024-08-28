&Partners Cuts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

&Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $826,006 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

