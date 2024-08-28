&Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

&Partners lowered its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FGRO. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $315.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

