&Partners Has $299,000 Stock Position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

&Partners raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

See Also

