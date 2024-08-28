&Partners Invests $272,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB opened at $95.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

