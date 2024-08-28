&Partners Invests $308,000 in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $87.89.
Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
