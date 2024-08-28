&Partners Invests $308,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

&Partners purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

MPLX opened at $42.63 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

