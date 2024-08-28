&Partners Invests $322,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

&Partners bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $177.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

