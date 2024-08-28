&Partners Invests $337,000 in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $174,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

