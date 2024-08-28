&Partners Makes New $293,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

&Partners acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

