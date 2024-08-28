&Partners Makes New $303,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $188.61 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average is $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.