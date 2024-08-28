&Partners Makes New $306,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $32.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

