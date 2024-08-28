&Partners Makes New $340,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.3 %

Clorox stock opened at $153.06 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

