&Partners Makes New $341,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

&Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,686,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,106,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

