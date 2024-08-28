&Partners Makes New $351,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $245.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

