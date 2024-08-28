&Partners Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $49.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

