&Partners Purchases 712 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

&Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VLUE opened at $106.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.