&Partners Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $111.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

