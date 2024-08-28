&Partners Purchases New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in BCE by 3,480.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BCE opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 200.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

