&Partners Purchases New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,057 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $23,580,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,038 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $147.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $2,545,726. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

