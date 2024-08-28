&Partners Purchases Shares of 1,438 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,438 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DKS opened at $239.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.