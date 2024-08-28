&Partners Purchases Shares of 1,659 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $216.33 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.