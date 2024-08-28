&Partners Purchases Shares of 1,659 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
VDC stock opened at $216.33 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
