&Partners Purchases Shares of 1,842 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

&Partners bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,998,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,394,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $185.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $185.68.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

