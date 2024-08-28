&Partners Takes $278,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

&Partners bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

