&Partners Takes $278,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $166.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

