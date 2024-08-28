&Partners Takes $314,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $183.29 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

