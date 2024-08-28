&Partners Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

