&Partners Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,585,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,585,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $167.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

